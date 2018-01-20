Chris Coleman reacts as Sunderland trio Joel Asoro, Josh Maja and Ethan Robson star in victory over Hull City

Chris Coleman has hailed his "terrific" trio of youngsters and says there is much more to come from them.

Coleman named a young side for the 1-0 win over Championship relegation rivals Hull City at the Stadium of Light, with injuries continuing to limit his options.

Josh Maja battles for the ball with Ethan Robson looking on.

The average age of the side was just 25 with six players under the age of 23 in the starting line-up.

Coleman handed first league starts to 21-year-old midfielder Ethan Robson and livewire 18-year-old forward Joel Asoro with Josh Maja, 19, again starting up front.

And they all repaid the faith shown in them.

Swedish teenager Asoro scoring the winning goal 20 minutes in, a superb low finish after Maja and George Honeyman combined.

Coleman said: "You have three young boys there, ideally we wouldn't be in a position where they are playing so much football but that is where we are.

"They were terrific, especially in this type of game.

"We were playing against another team in and around us, our home form the last 12 months has been drastic, on every level it was tough but they were brilliant.

"They played with no fear, energy and belief. I am absolutely delighted for them.

"Two games we have won here, Maj got the winner against Fulham and Joel the winner against Hull.

"The goal was fantastic, I don't use that word lightly, the passing, movement, finish brilliant.

"They deserve a pat on the back. There is more to come. They have to keep working hard, they are by no means the finished article.

"They haven't made it as professional footballers yet, there is a long way to go. They are professional footballers, they have contracts but are not seasoned players.

"There is a lot of hard work to go but right now they will get experience here and they have to milk every last ounce of the minutes they get on the pitch and enjoy and learn from it."

Asoro will grab the headlines after scoring his first goal for the club on his first league start but assured Robson was excellent in central midfield.

He won praise from Coleman.

"Ethan was putting his foot in, he had a presence, awareness," added the Welshman.

"I thought he was excellent, how he receives the ball on the half turn and sees a pass.

"Catts was in his ear all the time, the pair of them were excellent.

"Catts has been here before but young Robbo, I was really pleased for him. He did okay at Middlesbrough, coming into a team that had been struggling.

"He showed plenty of belief. Home debut, he was really good and good for him."