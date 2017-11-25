Chris Coleman reacts as Sunderland beat Burton Albion 2-0 and end 16-game winless streak

Chris Coleman heaped praise on his Sunderland players after they ended a 16-game winless streak and moved off the bottom of the Championship table.

Two goals in the final five minutes at the Pirelli Stadium from James Vaughan and George Honeyman ensured Sunderland beat Burton Albion 2-0 to leapfrog them in the table.

It was also Sunderland's first clean sheet of the season, with wild scenes of celebration in the away end.

A delighted Chris Coleman told his players to 'milk' the victory for 24-hours given the miserable start to the campaign. This was only Sunderland's second league win of the season.

"It feels really good," said Coleman, who celebrated with the fans at the end.

"It was never going to be easy, the conditions, same for both teams, weren't great. The position we are in, we don't care where the wins come from, they just have to come consistently.

"This is a good start, a good base for us, I said to the players milk it for 24-hours. Enjoy it for 24-hours

"We are used to coming out of the dressing room depressed, hence my reaction with the fans.

"We are trying to build something, you almost have to regain their trust again and you do that by performing and staying in games.

"Over the 90 minutes we created the better chances and I felt we were the one that was always going to go on and win it.

"Burton had their moments but I felt like we were the team that deserved to get the three points."

Coleman brought Vaughan, Joel Asoro and Darron Gibson on from the subs bench second half and all three had a big impact with the two forwards playing a key role in the win, Asoro setting up Honeyman's goal.

Coleman added: "If we are going to get out of trouble it isn't just about the 11 on the pitch, you need the guys on the bench to come on and make an impact.

"That is what it is all about. They were outstanding when they came on today and I am really pleased for them.

"If we are to win this battle and get away from where we are it is about all of them, all being professional and staying fit and focused so they are ready when called upon.

"They have to make an impact. The boys certainly did that today."

Sunderland moved off the bottom of the Championship table with victory, the Black Cats now 22nd with 14 points.

Coleman hadn't had chance to look at the league table before speaking post-match admitting: "I didn't even know we were off the bottom!

"I know who is in and around us. I haven't looked at the table yet, I wasn't focused on the other scenarios, I just wanted to fosuc on the situation we are in.

"I can affect the situation best by looking at ourselves how can we squeeze a little bit more from certain individuals etc."