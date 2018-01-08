Chris Coleman reacts after making Chelsea defender his first Sunderland signing

Chris Coleman has hailed Jake Clarke-Salter's hunger to play for Sunderland after making him his first signing of the January window.

Clarke-Salter joins on a loan deal until the end of the season after taking his place in Antonio Conte's squad for the FA Cup third round draw against Norwich City on Saturday.

The 20-year-old is a left-sided defender who featured prominently in England U20's World Cup win earlier this year.

He is expected to go straight into Coleman's squad for the trip to Cardiff on Saturday.

Coleman said: “Jake is a hugely talented young player who has jumped at the opportunity to come to this club and show people what he can do.

“You don’t play for a club like Chelsea unless you have tremendous ability and I’m sure he will be able to demonstrate that for Sunderland.

“Jake is exactly the type of hungry young player I have spoken about and he has shown me just how keen he is to come to here and play in front of our supporters.”