Chris Coleman pays tribute to former Sunderland midfielder Liam Miller

Chris Coleman has paid tribute to former Sunderland midfielder Liam Miller, who passed away aged 36 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

The Sunderland boss described Miller’s death as a “sad, sad loss” and said the former Celtic, Manchester United and Republic of Ireland midfielder was an “excellent player.”

John O‘Shea and Aiden McGeady, who played in the 3-3 draw with Bristol City, were both international teammates of Miller, who passed away on Friday.

Players, managers and coaching staff from Sunderland and Bristol City wore black armbands at Ashton Gate in his memory.

Sunderland fans chanted Miller’s name in tribute while there was also a minute’s applause for Bradley Lowery, with his picture beamed on the screens at Bristol City.

Coleman said: “John O’Shea and Aiden knew Liam very, very well and John came up in the same young team in Ireland.

“So that’s a tough one for them to take. It’s really hard. It’s just too young to be losing people at that age.

“We had a big picture of Bradley Lowery up there as well.

“The support from the Bristol City fans was tremendous and our boys singing Liam’s name was really moving. It is a sad, sad loss.

“He was an excellent player. I didn’t know him that well but from what John said he was an even better person so it’s a sad loss.

“John and Aiden were fantastic. They got through it and that’s what they have to do.”

Miller, who made 60 appearances for Sunderland between 2006-2009, played an integral role in the promotion as Championship title winners in 2006-07 under Roy Keane.

He scored three goals for Sunderland, most notably a last-minute strike from just outside the box to rescue a 2-2 draw at Middlesbrough in 2007. Miller, who also played for Hibs and QPR before moving abroad, won 21 caps for the Republic of Ireland.