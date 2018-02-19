Chris Coleman on the impact Ellis Short's desire to sell Sunderland is having and why Martin Bain is the best he's worked for

Chris Coleman admits Sunderland's passionate fanbase need owners who care about the club as much as they do, with Ellis Short looking to sell.

Sunderland owner Short, who is now based in the US, wants to sell the club and hasn't been at a home game since the start of the season, leaving the day-to-day running of the club with chief executive Martin Bain.

Sunderland manager Chris Coleman.

Coleman, speaking ahead of the Tuesday night game at relegation rivals Bolton Wanderers, says the club's passionate fanbase need people at the club who care as much about the club as they do.

Coleman said: "At a club like Sunderland there is incredible passion and a lot of supporters, they need people here who care about the club as much as them. Here lies a problem.

"Obviously Ellis wants to sell the club and they recognise that maybe his love for the club was maybe yesterday.

"Until that changes, he wants to sell the club, that is common knowledge, until we get someone that wants to turn a corner with, love it and care for it and look after it, hence all the negativity.

"If the people here - and they do love the club - don't feel that you feel the same then there is a problem.

"We know all about that and the anger and the frustration from everybody.

"Myself, Martin [Bain] and the players have to accept that, we take it on the chin.

"Until we have a new owner with new ideas we are where we are."

The club's chief executive Martin Bain was targeted by one frustrated fan during the second half of the Brentford defeat with the fan shouting 'Are you happy?' at Bain, while other fans vented their frustration at the final whistle as he made his way inside.

Coleman says Bain will take the criticism on the chin adding he has never worked for a better chief executive during his time in football management.

"Martin is very much the man that has been pushed out in front and he has accepted responsibility. He is a big boy, he can handle it, no problem," added Coleman.

"I do understand why people vent their anger somewhere, they have had enough of what has been going on. Martin is the front man for all that, he has to take it, he knows that.

"But for me, 15 years of management, I haven't worked for a better chief executive than the one I am working for now.

"He will take the criticism, he is a big boy. We understand people will vent their anger and rightly so and we have to accept that."