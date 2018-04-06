Chris Coleman on Sunderland's goalkeepers, Max Stryjek and Leeds United clash

Chris Coleman says Sunderland youngster Max Stryjek is not yet ready for first team football at Sunderland.

The 21-year-old Polish goalkeeper is yet to make his senior debut but Sunderland's persistent problems between the goalposts have sparked calls from some supporters for him to be given an opportunity.

The Black Cats have changed their goalkeeper on six occasions this season, with Robbin Ruiter, Jason Steele and Lee Camp all struggling to claim the number one spot.

Stryjek had a short spell on loan at League Two side Accrington Stanley earlier in the season but it was curtailed by injury.

He said: "If I thought he was ready I would try him, but there are certain things he needs to do before he plays. He’s been out on loan and did OK, but I don’t think he’s ready to play for us yet.

"We’ve got Lee and Jason and it has been up and down for the pair of them, they’ve had their critics. But I don’t think Max is at that level yet with his experience that he comes in and plays for us, certainly not in the position that we’re in. I think he’s got certain things to do before he reaches that."

Lee Camp is likely to continue in goal for Saturday's trip to Leeds United after Coleman defended his performance in the 3-1 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday.

Coleman said: "I think we’re looking at the crosses in the box and we’re not sure. One of them was a great ball. I don’t think there’s much he could have done about that.

“He was all right the other night [against Derby]. Sometimes we don’t help him. In certain things we do we invite pressure. But looking at the defeat, I don’t think I could say it was his fault."

Leeds United and Sunderland have two of the worst records in the Championship this calendar year, with Paul Heckingbottom's side falling out of play-off contention.

Nevertheless, they were 2-1 winners over Bolton Wanderers in their last home game and Coleman expects a difficult afternoon at Elland Road.

He said: "In this division any game is winnable, even if it sounds strange coming from the manager at the bottom of the league.

"Derby were pushing for promotion but we went there and won. We lost 3-1 to Sheffield Wednesday but if you saw the game, it wasn't a reflection of that.

"What we have to do is be fearless, go there for the three points and not worry about what comes after that."

"They're a strong team. You know when you go to Elland Road it is going to be feisty and fiery, the crowd there demand that.

"I know they're not playing for promotion or relegation but they're playing at home for Leeds, so there'll be a demand to put everything out there. It will be a feisty game, no doubt, but I always enjoy going there, it is a great place for football."