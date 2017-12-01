Chris Coleman on moves for Jermain Defoe, Gareth Bale, his January transfer budget and which Welsh stars he's targeted

Chris Coleman took part in a question and answer session with Sunderland fans - and talked transfers and potential January investment.

The Black Cats boss was speaking to BBC Newcastle's Total Sport radio phone-in show where he fielded a number of queries about his recruitment plans.

Chris Coleman and Martin Bain

Here's a full transcript of what he said about the January transfer window.

Can you give Gareth Bale a ring?

"Maybe we can get him on loan! January is coming and it will be interesting to see if we can get one or two new faces in which we will look to do like most clubs do.Hopefully we won't lose too many but it could be an active window in January."

On signing players he's worked with at Wales

"I think managers do that as it's tried and tested. If it's worked well with a certain player at a certain club and there's a chance they can bring that player to the next club they work for, because that player is tried and tested then that's why they do that. I think if we did sign any of the players who have represented Wales, certainly in my time, I don't think we'd be disappointed. Definitely not in terms of their mentality and attitude That was the biggest thing for me, they were absolutely fantastic players to work with. But there's a lot of players out there and I'll only bring players here who I obviously think can fit into what I want to do. The Welsh link is always going to be there because we had great success but I can't say there's any of them on my radar at the moment."

How many players do you need?

"This January window will tell us one or two things. Who's staying and who's going. We've got to be on the front foot and be clever. We've got to have people already lined up and if somebody does leave, we've got a replacement. What we need, more than anything, is whichever players are with us, they are committed. We need commitment from the players. If we've got one or two who don't want to be with us then my message is simple: you've got to move on."

How much money is there to spend in January and did Martin Bain give you any assurances?

"Martin was brutally honest with me and said there is no money guaranteed for January. Depending on if we do lose a player or receive money for a player or players, then it's very possible that we can reinvest but that's not to say there's not going to be nothing either. I wasn't promised a transfer kitty in January to go and buy A, B and C. He was brutally honest with me - there may be no money in. January to go and reinvest but that doesn't mean we can't go and strengthen the squad with some loan deals. I'm OK with that - as long as there's transparency. The worst thing you can do is lie to the supporters and say there's money if there's not. I came here on the understanding that January, there's possibly not any money to invest in the squad. I know where I stand but that's not to say something couldn't happen."

On bringing Jermain Defoe back to Sunderland

"Jermain belongs to Eddie Howe at Bournemouth and I wouldn't comment on somebody else's player. I don't think it's fair and I wouldn't want somebody commenting on our player."