Chris Coleman says he only wants to work with players who want to be at Sunderland after confirming the exit of Lewis Grabban.

Grabban has returned to Bournemouth after cutting short his loan at Sunderland by mutual consent.

The Cherries had a recall clause inserted in his season long loan and the Echo understands the player was keen to see it activated.

And Black Cats boss Coleman said: “Throughout my time at the football club I have continually reiterated that I only wish to work with players who want to be here and work hard for Sunderland.

“Lewis informed us of his desire to leave and we wish him well.”

Bournemouth are keen to cash in on the player and there is interest from Championship rivals, including league leaders Wolves.

Coleman has been preparing for his exit and now has an extra loan slot in his match day squad.

Coleman hopes to seal his first January signing this weekend and wants to add four or five players before the end of the month.