Chris Coleman on Jason Steele's recall and why he'll keep tinkering with Sunderland team

Chris Coleman has praised Jason Steele after the 27-year-old made a shock return to the starting XI against Millwall.

Coleman confirmed that there had been no fitness issues with Lee Camp and that picking Steele was a tactical decision.

Steele performed well in the 1-1 draw, making one stunning block from Steve Morison shortly before Shaun Hutchinson's equalising goal.

The goalkeeper was one of six changes to the side that drew 3-3 with Middlesbrough, with Coleman also handing recalls to Aiden McGeady and Callum McManaman,

Coleman said: “Lee Camp, that change was tactical. I wanted to give Jason Steele a try and he did very, very well.

“McGeady and McManaman have done very well in the last couple of games so we thought they were worth a try and we changed the formation a little bit.

“Whoever we pick, whatever formation, we've just got to be ready, there's no excuses. We've got to try and get the points."

Coleman added that he had decide to rest Joel Asoro ahead of the next two games, and said he will keep tinkering with his Sunderland team between now and the end of the season.

He said: “Probably between now and the end of the season don't be too surprised if the team changes a lot because we've got to look at the opposition to see where we can hurt them.

“Joel Asoro was injured againast Middlesbrough. He finished the game but he got a whack and he's only trained once (since).

“And he's only 18, we can't keep relying on him week in, week out.

“He came on as a sub. Maybe if he was fully fit he might have started but I couldn't risk him because we play Saturday, Tuesday.