Chris Coleman on Adama Traore's successful appeal and why it's good news for Sunderland

Chris Coleman admits he is baffled by the FA's decision to overturn Adama Traore's red card, but insists it is good news for Sunderland.

Traore was sent off in last weekend's 3-3 draw after shoving Bryan Oviedo to the ground in an off-the-ball incident.

Tony Pulis claimed after the game that Oviedo had poked Traore in the eye, which Coleman contested.

The FA accepted Middlesbrough's case this week which, crucially, means he will be able to face relegation rivals Birmingham City and Barnsley in the coming weeks.

Coleman said: "I don't know how they managed it, I've really no idea how that decision came about, but I'm actually happy about it because they are playing some of our rivals and he is a good player.

"I am still scratching my head as to what happened there but, there you go, that's the inconsistency I suppose."

Coleman insisted he had no regrets over the decision not to appeal the red card shown to Jake Clarke-Salter earlier in the game.

He said: "But as far as Jake's challenge goes, I think the less said about it the better!

"We can quickly move on, he can serve his time, and we'll get him back in the team.

"The good thing is that he will serve the ban over the space of just a week, bang, bang, bang, and then he will be available again."