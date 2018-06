Have your say

Chris Coleman is back in football management after being appointed as head coach at Chinese Super League side Hebei China Fortune.

The Welshman was sacked by Sunderland at the end of April after failing to keep them in the Championship.

Coleman had been strongly linked with a number of posts, including Ipswich Town.

But the 48-year-old is off to China instead, replacing Manuel Pellegrini who took over at West Ham United from David Moyes.