Chris Coleman issues Sunderland injury update and admits formation change a possibility

Callum McManaman is fit to face Brentford on Saturday with Chris Coleman considering a change of formation.

McManaman has been missing for three weeks with a leg injury but has taken a full part in training this week.

Coleman could also call on the services of Lamine Kone, Jonny Williams and Paddy McNair, who all featured in an U23 game against Exeter City last Sunday.

The Sunderland boss told safc.com: "Callum McManaman has trained and looked good, looked bright.

"Lamine Kone also trained, about 75% so we’ll see how the rest of the week goes.

"Obviously we’ve got the boys coming back from injury, Jonny Williams and Paddy McNair, who had a game last Sunday and we wanted Goochy to play as well."

McManaman could benefit from a possible change of formation for the Black Cats.

Coleman has largely played without natural wingers since arriving on Wearside but admits that the second-half performance at Ashton Gate last weekend has left him with a dilemma.

The Sunderland boss believes that Aiden McGeady is 'undroppable' if he plays like he did in the stirring comeback, while the improving fitness of Kazenga LuaLua also gives him another attacking option.

He said: "Aiden looked good on Saturday – he was bright and sharp – he made some good passes and scored a good goal.

“When he’s in that type form you can’t not pick him, so I was really pleased with him, as I was with Kaz who is getting fitter.

"If you’re Brentford, you’ll be looking at us and you can see we’ve played predominantly with three at the back, sometimes in a 4-3-3. I’ve said before that in future if we win I might then change it, because we’ve had that failure to get back-to-back wins all season.

"So you don’t have to be a rocket scientist to look at it and say we might not play three at the back on Saturday. I don’t mind giving that away. Maybe we will, maybe we won’t.

"We can’t put too much emphasis on shape and formation though, it is about mentality and personality. If you have the right frame of mind you can win in any shape."