Chris Coleman hoping for transfer support from Ellis Short but has blunt warning

Permanent additions are off the agenda this month as Chris Coleman closes in on his first loan signing.

Coleman hopes to bring in a handful of short-term additions but has no budget to pay fees for players.

That will change if key assets are moved on, with Lamine Kone and Dider Ndong two players expected to leave if suitable bids arrive.

However, Coleman has warned that even if that happens, he will likely only get a percentage of that money to spend.

He said: "If we do get a sum of money, I am not sitting here thinking I can go and spend it in this area or that area.

"I may get a slice of it, but any money that came in like that would be going elsewhere - although I am sure we will see a little bit of it.

"I’m positive the chairman will see that in certain situations we need some help.

"But we are certainly not looking at a case where if we got £10m for a player, we could go out and spend £10m - it will be nothing like that."