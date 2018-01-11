Chris Coleman has no regrets about taking Sunderland job as he prepares for Cardiff City Stadium return

Chris Coleman insists he has no regrets about taking the Sunderland job as he prepares to return to the Cardiff City Stadium.

The Black Cats have made progress on the pitch since his arrival but remain locked in a relegation battle and funds are limited for January strengthening.

Coleman takes his side to the ground on Saturday where he achieved some of the greatest results in the history of Welsh football.

In an interview with Sky Sports ahead of the televised game, he said: “I see Sunderland football club, the fanbase of almost 50,000 if we get it right, a great stadium, a fantastic training ground.

“I know what football means to the people of the north east, I’ve been coming here as a player and a manager long enough. That’s why I was drawn to the club.

“Martin Bain was 100% honest with me, so on the back of that my mind was made up really.

“In this industry it is sometimes hard to mention that word but he was brilliant, everything he told me was true so I was under no illusions.

“Any manager thinks they can go somewhere and affect it, if I can it could be something fantastic.

“I don’t regret it at all, I want to make a difference and if you can make a difference at a club like this.

“At the minute we haven’t really taken one step [forward], we’re nudging, but we’re trying, we keep on banging on the door. I do believe it will turn. I really do.

“I knew it was going to be a big challenge, what has made it tougher is the injuries, I’ve never been missing a full team. But that won’t last forever, we’ll get players back and hopefully add some new faces.

“There’s six teams down there around us, someone is going to pull away and we have to make sure it is us.

Coleman will be hoping to take three precious points at a ground where he became accustomed to winning.

He said: “I’m looking forward to going back.

“Some of the best memories of my life are from that stadium, representing Wales. Some of my worst memories as well, when I first started, the nature of how I got the job.

“It’s a super atmosphere, the success we had was unprecedented and to be a part of all of that, yeah I can’t wait to go back.

“I’m not expecting too good a reception from the Cardiff City supporters given that I’m from down the road in Swansea, that will be interesting.

“The supporters were incredible, that’s why we wouldn’t move to the Principality Stadium, because the atmosphere we generated in that stadium was absolutely fabulous.”