Chris Coleman gives huge selection hint on Aiden McGeady ahead of Brentford game

Chris Coleman says the form Aiden McGeady showed on Saturday has made it almost impossible not to pick him.

The Republic of Ireland winger stepped off the bench at Bristol City to help inspire a sensational comeback from 3-0 down.

McGeady turns away after scoring against Bristol City.

McGeady was a constant menace and grabbed the second goal as the Black Cats gained a 3-3 draw having looked dead and buried at half-time.

The Irishman has suffered from a dip in form over the last couple of months, and has been kept out of the starting line-up as Coleman adopted a 5-3-2 formation.

However, the Sunderland boss admits he may have to look at starting McGeady and fellow wide player Kazenga LuaLua against Brentford on Saturday after both made an impression as substitutes last weekend.

“Aiden looked good on Saturday – he was bright and sharp – he made some good passes and scored a good goal," said Coleman.

“When he’s in that type form you can’t not pick him, so I was really pleased with him, as I was with Kaz who is getting fitter.”

If McGeady or LuaLua do start on Saturday, it is unlikely to be at the expense of Joel Asoro, however.

Coleman reserved special praise for the 18-year-old forward, who won the free-kick for McGeady's goal and also set up the equaliser deep in added time at Ashton Gate.

“I thought Joel Asoro was absolutely excellent in the second 45 minutes,” the Welshman told safc.com.

“That [fearlessness] is what you need and he’s got a really good attitude – he doesn’t miss training and he’s ready for games whether we play him wide or down the middle.

“I’m really pleased for him as well. When you address him in training, whether it’s tactical advice or you know, he always tries to take it board so I’m really pleased for him.

“He’s worked incredible hard and he’s worked harder since he’s got in the team to stay in the team, and that’s a pleasing sign.”