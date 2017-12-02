Chris Coleman discusses Sunderland's home woes and gives injury update

Chris Coleman admitted the 3-1 defeat to Reading gave him a full sense of Sunderland's problems at home, but says it is his responsibility to change it going forwards.

Coleman said there was no hairdryer treatment post-match, despite a shambolic defensive display that saw Reading score all three of their goals in an eighteen-minute spell.

The manager was left to rue the crucial sending off on the stroke of half-time and maintains that sticking to a gameplan is the key going forward.

Coleman said: "They must have had a 1000 inquests here, I’m quite sure. I’m not a big one for that. I’ve said to the players, I know they’ve been here more than once. We had a chat about what happened, yeah.

"Something has got to break and quickly, then we’ll see a bit more confidence in possession, we’ll be less nervous because [at the moment] we’re one thinking one missed pass is the end of the world.

"It’s not, we’re going to misplace passes, we’re going to miss a tackle, we’ve got to stay calm. It’s alright running around and looking like you’re full of passion, that should be a given, you’ve got to know when to do it.

"That’s what we’ve got to work on, when we play here we’ve got to have a gameplan and stick to it.

"To be fair to the players it’s hard because we’ve gone down to ten, then we had to change it a bit. The future is my responsibility and I’ve got to change it."

"That pitch looks double the size when you’re in our position," he added.

"When the opposition have got the ball our goal looks about three times bigger, our goalkeeper looks smaller and he’s 6”4. That’s what happens when you’ve gone so long without winning in your back garden, you can feel it.

"I’m not even going to say, ‘before I was here’ or anything like that. I’ve been here, I’ve had one game and I’ve fallen flat on my face. I can’t talk about what’s happened before me.

"This is me today, no points, that’s my responsibility. I can’t change the past, I can only change the future. It is a big blow for us today after last week’s performance."

Coleman also said he will have to assess the injuries to Paddy McNair and Bryan Oviedo in the next 48 hours.

McNair pulled out of the game in the warm-up while Oviedo was withdrawn shortly after Reading's first goal.

Coleman said: "Paddy was injured in the warm-up, with Darron Gibson we changed the shape of the midfield slightly. It was a groin problem for Paddy.

"Bryan Oviedo is his knee, we don’t know the extent of that injury and we probably won’t know more until tomorrow. What we don’t need is more injuries and we’ve had two more today."