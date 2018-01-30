Chris Coleman discusses Didier Ndong's exit and confirms Sunderland close to two deals

Chris Coleman has confirmed that Sunderland will replace Didier Ndong with the Liverpool youngster Ovie Ejaria.

He is also close to a deal for Leeds United goalkeeper Andy Lonergan but said that the suggestions a deal was done were wide of the mark.

Leeds boss Thomas Christiansen said after his side's 0-0 draw with Hull City that he expects Lonergan to move to Wearside.

Coleman admits that there is a possibility midfielder Ndong could return to the club in the summer but said the conditions on the bid from earlier in the window had improved and that he was 'excited' at the prospect of Ejaria's arrival.

He said: "Ndong is going to Watford, he’s made it clear that he wanted to be back in the Premier League. The deal suited us this time, there’s stipulations in the contract that could make it permanent, but he could come back. We’re bringing one in to replace him, the boy from Liverpool, Ovie Ejaria, until the end of the season. I’m really excited about that.

"We shouldn’t worry too much about losing Ndong because we haven’t really had him all season if you look at his gametime. Ovie [Ejaria] is a good player and he’ll be a good addition.

"There’s also one [deal] there that isn’t quite there yet so I can’t name names yet. There’s one or two the things there yet we need to look at and discuss at, it isn’t 100%."

Coleman also confirmed that he will look to sign another striker before the window shuts on Wednesday night, preferably one who can add some experience to Sunderland's forward line.

The Sunderland boss said there is some room left in the budget to do a deal.

He said: "On top of that we need one more, an experienced face with a bit of luck, but only time will tell on that one. It has been a brutal transfer window but if we get two or three in tomorrow it will have been a good window for us.

"We’ve tried to do loan deals with a bit of money, whether or not we get them I don’t know. It’s obvious we need a bit physicality, you could see that tonight, even if Birmingham are one of the biggest teams in the league."

The Black Cats are keen on Sheffield Wednesday striker Atdhe Nuhiu.

The 28-year-old target man has struggled for minutes of late but boss Jos Luhukay suggested that he is part of his plans going forward.

He told the Sheffield Star: "I’m very happy with Atdhe and we saw last Friday against Reading when he scored two goals what he can do for us. I hope that Saturday and in the next games he can play good and hopefully score for us.” The transfer window shuts at 11pm on Wednesday night."