Chris Coleman delivers brutally honest assessment of Sunderland's survival hopes after Leeds United draw

Chris Coleman admits the point at Leeds United is not enough for Sunderland, with the manager believing the Black Cats need five straight wins to survive.

Sunderland drew 1-1 at Elland Road, Paddy McNair putting Sunderland ahead with a fine strike three minutes after the break after a delightful ball over the top of the Leeds defence from Donald Love.

But Sunderland were pegged back, Pablo Hernandez scoring in the 72nd minute to level the scores.

Both sides had further chances, Leeds hitting the woodwork twice, while Ashley Fletcher was denied by a stunning save from Leeds goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell, one of several smart saves from the home stopper.

The point does little for Sunderland's fading survival hopes with it surely now just a matter of time before League One football next season is confirmed.

The Black Cats are seven points from safety with just five games to go, with Norwich City the visitors to the Stadium of Light on Tuesday night.

Coleman, who praised the performance of his side, said: "A point is not enough, it was never going to be enough.

"We needed the three in the position we are, the performance was more than enough, it was good.

"Yeah normally when you come to Elland Road and get a point you can say 'yes, that is a good point' but the result is not enough for us.

"We need to win five games of football, simple as that. We have won six all season. We are right up against it.

"It is not impossible, it is a big ask, a tall order, but not impossible.

"The last three games, it has been the level of performance that I have been looking for but we have not had it consistently.

"The last three performances have been very good, we need to maintain that to give ourselves a chance.

"Results around us are not helping, all we can do is keep performing."

When asked if he was frustrated that the recent level of performance has come too late, Coleman added: "Too late, yeah. It is that word, fear. It is terrible thing, fear. A lot of our performances, at home, we have played with fear and been apprehensive.

"We have been too defensive at times, trying to protect too much and the inevitable happens, rather than just going out and forgetting about it all, going for it.

"We have been doing that for the last three games. We have been talking about that for some time.

"Where we are, the gap, five points left, the only thing that will get us out of trouble is five straight wins. It is tough but not impossible. It will be a tough, tough test."

The Sunderland players were clapped off by the 2,000-strong away following but the recent run of good performances has surely come too late to save the club from successive relegations.

Coleman added: "The boys are disappointed. Disappointed, Leeds have hit the woodwork twice but we doubled the shots at goal, it was a remarkable save from Ashley's header.

"I felt we were going to win it. Normally when we are 1-0 up and concede we crumble. But we didn't, we came on strong. Got into some really good positions.

"Overall, it would be harsh for me to say that is not good enough. The performance was, the result wasn't."