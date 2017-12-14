Chris Coleman considering changes to Sunderland XI ahead of Fulham visit

Chris Coleman says he may well change his starting XI despite the excellent performance at Molineux last weekend.

A red card shown to Lee Cattermole in that 0-0 draw means one change will be enforced but the Sunderland boss has suggested that he could go further.

In the immediate aftermath of that contest Coleman insisted Aiden McGeady would be in contention for a place when Fulham visit the Stadium of Light on Saturday and he has repeated that message.

He told safc.com: “Last Saturday and this Saturday are two different games, two different teams.

“We may need different personnel, we might go with the same.

“It could change, even if you play well it could change because it is needs must, horses for courses.

“That’s the whole point of having a squad, having a harmony and understanding that the bigger picture is the club and the team progressing, performing, getting results.

“To do that we will need to use everybody.”

Coleman’s options remain limited due to injury and suspension, but Paddy McNair is set to return to the matchday squad.

Callum McManaman is also available for selection after serving a one match ban, while promising youngster Josh Maja stepped up his comeback by completing 89 minutes for the U23s against Liverpool last Sunday afternoon.