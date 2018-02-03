Chris Coleman blasts 'naive' Sunderland after Ipswich Town deepen relegation fears

Chris Coleman bemoaned Sunderland for being too naive and for letting teams off the hook too easily after another home defeat.

Joe Garner's 35th minute opener and an Adam Matthews own goal in first half added on time condemned Sunderland to their fourth defeat from five games.

Chris Coleman.

Sunderland started brightly, Joel Asoro dragging a shot wide after excellent play from Middlesbrough loanee Ashley Fletcher.

Martyn Waghorn hit the crossbar from a free-kick for the visitors before Mick McCarthy's side broke the deadlock just past the half hour mark, Garner turning Billy Jones too easily before curling past new keeper Lee Camp.

"First half hour, I didn't have a complaint," said Coleman.

"There was some good stuff and we should have gone 1-0 up. That all important first goal that we don't recover from.

"The second goal, seconds before half time, it is incredible to again concede like that. It knocks the life out of you, of course it does.

"Second half, we tried, we looked naive in certain situations. If you look at Ipswich they have a lot of boys who know the division, they are streetwise. We are sometimes naive.

"It is about us, somehow finding a way. We get into some lovely situations but let teams off the hook. Lack of confidence or focus, I don't know.

"We work so hard to get in a good situation and then let them off the hook, it is aggravating. I know exactly where we are, we all do. There is only us who can change our fortunes.

"We have shown some good stuff to build on but we have to stop letting teams off the hook and gifting teams goals. We never get easy goals, why are we giving the opposition goals.

"We can't do that otherwise we will never get away from where we are."

For the second time in two games Sunderland conceded in added-on time in the first half, effectively killing the game.

It left Coleman once again fuming.

He added: "There was a minute to go, we are 1-0 down, it is naive for us to keep pushing forward. Kill it. Let's get inside and we deal with it. Instead, we get picked off.

"The situation shouldn't occur with 30 seconds to go. Two games running , that is tough to come back from that, you get beat down all the time. Things are going against you.

"You can be forgiven for thinking it will never turn but it will. It has to. We have got to turn it around. It is tough, I won't lie to you.

"It is trying to shrug that negativity off, it is down to us to do that."