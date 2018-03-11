Chris Coleman backs Lee Camp as Sunderland's signings continue to struggle

Chris Coleman admits Lee Camp is still playing catch-up but was impressed with his cameo at Loftus Road.

Cardiff City loaned the former QPR keeper to Sunderland in January as he battled his way back from a long-term injury, but he found himself dropped after a handful of games.

He was thrown into action at Loftus Road following Jason Steele's red card and will now have to continue in goal.

He made some good saves in the latter stages of this contest and Coleman, who has said his experience will be key, was pleased.

He said: "We were down to ten men and so it opened the game for QPR when he came on. Lee was out for a long time, they saw the best of him here [QPR], he's very much playing catch up. We had to bring a keeper in, we knew it would take Lee time but he made some good saves there, fair play to him."

Sunderland's January signings continue to struggle, with Ashley Fletcher still searching for his first goal.

Coleman admitted that he was shopping in a limited market but insists the club are better off with players who want to play.

He said: "We've had to take a gamble, it was the situation we were in. If you don't have any money you don't really have any choice, or a big choice anyway. We needed players in who wanted to play football.

"Some wanted to leave, they didn't want to play Sunderland. We've struggled to get Kaz [LuaLua] fit because of his ankle problem, Fletch hasn't played at Boro and is under pressure. But look, at least they want to be here, without them we would already be done. We're struggling for results but if we hadn't got them in we would be even further away."