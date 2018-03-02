Chris Coleman backs defender to make successful return to Sunderland first team

Chris Coleman has backed Tyias Browning to make a successful return to the Sunderland team if selected at Millwall tomorrow.

Jake Clarke-Salter will serve the first of his three game suspension after seeing red for a wild challenge on Adama Traore in the 3-3 draw with Middlesbrough last weekend.

That means Browning is in line for a recall should Coleman decide to persist with a five-man defence.

The Everton loanee last featured in the 2-0 defeat to Brentford, a game in which he was substituted at half-time.

Coleman said: "He's trained well. It's his first full season, and he has played most of his career at right-back and has now been converted to a centre-half.

"He's had some really good games, but he's still young – only 22 or 23 – he's in uncharted territory, so we took him out to give him a little rest.

"It's a shame we have lost Jake because in the last few games he has looked the real deal. Last week he looked really good alongside John O'Shea and Lamine.

"But obviously we won't have him for three games now so it is a chance for Ty to come back into the team and step up to it, and fulfil the potential he has go

"If you are 28 or 29, you've been there and seen it before, you know what it is about game-in, game-out, and you can cope with the situation.

"But if you have never been in it, it can be quite tough," he added.

"Looking at that game against Brentford, Ty was a little bit indecisive. But he's still learning and he will be stronger for that experience, of being with us here in this relegation dogfight, and being with us in those uncomfortable moments.

"It's the best learning experience he is going to get – much better than being with Everton's Under 23s, playing that football.

"It's being here with us that he is going to learn. Jake Clarke-Salter too, and Ovie Ejaria, and Ashley Fletcher.

"They will be better for it at the end of the season.

"They are going to have good games and bad games, and Brentford wasn't Ty's best game, but he's a big enough character, he is a good kid, and I think if he gets another chance he has enough about him to take it."

Coleman has had some disappointing injury news this week with Kazenga LuaLua unlikely to be fit in time to feature at the Den.

He is hopeful, however, that Joel Asoro and Ovie Ejaria will be fit.

Coleman said: "Kaz trained yesterday which was first session, I think this weekend will be too early for him if I'm honest.

"Joel Asoro got a whack late on against Middlesbrough, came through a session and hopefully doesn't react today.

"We've got three games in a week so we may need to be careful with him but he should be OK. Marc Wilson is still a no. Robbin is going to be out for the rest of the season we think.

"Ovie trained very well, had a little bit of discomfort but hopefully there'll be no reaction and he will be in contention."