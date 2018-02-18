Chris Coleman backed to revive Sunderland as Cats boss gives verdict on Brentford promotion hopes

Chris Coleman has been backed to turn Sunderland’s fortunes around.

Brentford boss Dean Smith believes the Black Cats have the right man at the helm to transform relegation-threatened Sunderland’s season.

Coleman also praised the job Smith is doing but doesn’t think they will win promotion.

Smith was celebrating a comfortable 2-0 victory to see his side go within five points of a Championship play-off place.

They hadn’t won in three games ahead of the trip to Wearside but they couldn’t have wished for an easier afternoon.

Smith said: "First half we came out of the blocks very well and we played as well as we have for a while.

"In the second half we weren’t as great but you go anywhere on the road, score two goals and keep a clean sheet and you’re happy.

"We came out of the traps very well, we spoke about starting on the front foot and we came and did that. They had a great comeback last week and we wanted to dampen that as quickly as we could.

"We all saw what happened with Aston Villa last season and Steve Bruce has turned that round there, and I think Chris can do the same at Sunderland.

"Any job is tough when you’ve been going through a tough period of results, it’s up to Chris to turn around that slump but I think he can."

Brentford, 10th in the Championship, are five points from a play-off spot.

"They have done well, have a model the way they work," said Coleman.

"They are a good footballing team, Dean is a good manager. If you look at them they are a well-oiled Championship team.

"I don’t think they’ll ever get promoted, I could be wrong, it is so tough because they don’t have the finances but if they keep doing what they are doing then I don’t think they will get relegated either.

"For Brentford to be where they are, I think Dean is doing a really good job and they are a good outfit."