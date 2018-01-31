Chris Coleman and Liverpool youngster react after deadline day deal sealed

Have your say

Chris Coleman says Ovie Ejaria will bring 'strength and imagination' on the ball to Sunderland.

The Black Cats have completed a loan deal until the end of the season for the highly-rated 20-year-old.

The midfielder bolsters Coleman's options after Didier Ndong sealed a loan move of his own to Watford.

Coleman said: “Ovie is a talented young player with strength and imagination on the ball.

“He’s here to join our fight and has shown me how motivated he is to be here and I’m sure he’s ready for the challenges ahead.”

Ejaria says he is thrilled to make the switch and hopes to help improve Sunderland's attacking output.

He said: “I’m really happy because I’ve wanted to go out on loan for a while to get regular first-team football under my belt.

“I’d say that I’m a player that likes to get on the ball quite a lot and make things happen, I’ll try to create chances and hopefully score some goals as well.”

“I’ll always give one hundred percent and work hard for the team.”