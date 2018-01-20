Chris Coleman admits Sunderland have transfer deal agreed with club but are waiting on players' response

Chris Coleman has confirmed Sunderland have a transfer deal in place and are waiting on a decision from a player as they look to add much-needed reinforcements.

Sunderland beat relegation rivals Hull City 1-0 at the Stadium of Light to lift them off the foot of the Championship, Joel Asoro's 20th minute strike enough to seal three points.

Derby County striker Chris Martin.

Coleman was delighted with the win but knows he needs to reinforce his squad this month with the Black Cats boss looking to add two strikers to the squad.

Sunderland are understood to have agreed terms on a loan deal with Derby County for Chris Martin.

However, there is significant competition for the 29-year-old and the Black Cats will have to convince the Scotland international to make the switch to Wearside.

Personal terms have not yet been agreed as the striker weighs up his options.

The Sunderland boss wasn't mentioning any names but admitted the Black Cats are close to a signing.

Coleman said: "We thought that something was over the line but at the minute it is not.

"We have got a deal with a club and we are waiting for an answer and a decision from a player.

"I can't mention players or clubs but that is where we are.

"Until it is done I can't say yes I am super confident until it is done. I have been out of the transfer market for a long time, six years.

"I think 'we've got it' but we haven't yet. Until I am saying 'yes, he is here' we are where we are.

"We have to add. You see the vulnerability of the squad. It is tough too for young players to go week in, week out where we are, in this league.

"Yes, we need players. It is no good saying we have won and have all the answers.

"That is not it. We have to build on what we have got, help the squad out with some strength and depth, simple as that.

"We have to go all out to do that."

Derby County boss Gary Rowett has admitted that Martin will leave this month but insisted that it would be up to the player to decide his final destination.

Speaking to the Derby Telegraph, Rowett said: "We have some strong interest in him, and Sunderland are one of those teams, but until the player decides he wants to go somewhere and signs on the dotted line, whether that is a loan or a permanent deal, then he is our player.

"If Chris wants to leave and he gets an opportunity to do so, then we will support that decision."