Chris Coleman admits he’s battling Ellis Short ownership ‘insecurities’ at Sunderland

Chris Coleman says he needs to ‘dismantle and rebuild’ Sunderland – while battling against insecurities over whether Ellis Short will remain owner.

The Black Cats boss has vowed not to let off the field matters deflect from results as he looks to lead the side away from the relegation zone.

Coleman has taken four points from his first four games on Wearside and has spoken openly of the challenges he faces.

Money to strengthen in January is likely to be severely limited after a summer of intense speculation regarding a potential takeover.

Chairman Short recently told fans in an interview with the club website that he would listen to offers from ‘credible parties’.

Coleman admits there are worries at the club but insists it his responsibility to deliver results on the pitch regardless.

He said: “There are a lot of insecurities.

“Will Ellis be the owner? Will there be a new owner?

“Those are battles we have to fight, and things we have to keep a grip on.

“All I can do is concentrate on what matters, and that is results.”

Despite a punishing couple of years that have left Sunderland at serious risk of back-to-back relegations, Coleman remains optimistic that he can lead the club to success.

He is facing a balancing act between overhauling the squad and football operation so that it is fit for purpose, and delivering an instant impact on the pitch to keep the club in the second tier of English football.

It is a challenge he is adamant he will not shy away from.

He said: “You know what can happen here [mood and success], but unfortunately we are at the other end now.

“It’s how do we start building to get back there.

“It is literally dismantling and rebuilding – I can’t be any more clear than that.

“We need to do that, but at the same time we have a fight on our hands to get away from where we are now.

“It’s like we are in the middle of a tornado.

“I need to settle it and then we can build.”