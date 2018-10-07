'Chin up, we could have been 2-0 up against Man Utd and lost!' - Sunderland fans react to Max Power apology

Max Power took to social media last night to apologise for his red card against Bradford.

The Sunderland midfielder saw red for the second time this season after kicking out at Bradford's Ryan McGowan in the second half, which means Power will now miss the Black Cats' next four league games.

Power took 'full responsibility' for his actions and said he'd learn from the incident, which will also rule him out of Tuesday's Checkatrade Trophy game against Carlisle United.

Most Sunderland supporters were grateful for the apology and urged Power to come back stronger.

Here's how some fans reacted on social media:

@lukeadams1992: Chin up, we could have been 2-0 up against Man U and ended up losing 3-2

@SuperkevFTM: Fair play to u in the apology Max. Use the passion for good when your back. We need you in the team.

@ChrisAPrice7: We've put up with Cattermole for years being booked and sent off Just need to combine passion and wrecklessnes in a way that doesn't detriment the team, chin up!

@jamesleemidd: Can’t keep doing it though. Got to rise above it. Take your frustration out on the ball and outclass them.

@pete_shaw94: Since ya have a few weeks off, fancy a pint with the lads max lad?

@samsonplace: Honest and refreshing to see. Great to have Max as a Sunderland player. He’ll learn from this and be better for it. Shame we lose him for a few games.

@kirstycoates: Learn and move on from this mistake. What is done is done. We know you will come back stronger xx

@ShieldsMPSAFC: Well said Max. We need you on the pitch, and then we'll have a successful season. Hurt the other teams by beating them ! Just count to 10 or bite your tongue !

@maxmason78: You said this last time! Learn from it, we need you on the pitch

@88safc: Apology is no good really. Luckily we all pulled together and saw the result out. Love you to bits as a person and I love the way you show heart when playing but silly mistakes like today could be costly for us in the long run and it need to be cut out.