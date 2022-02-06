Cheltenham Town vs Sunderland: Is the game on TV? Can I stream it? Is there any early team news?

That’s after the Wearsiders lost their last two league games 6-0 away to Bolton Wanderers and 2-1 at home to Doncaster Rovers.

The club remains on the hunt for a new head coach following the sacking of Lee Johnson last week.

Here, we take you through everything you need to know about the fixture against Cheltenham Town:

When is Cheltenham Town vs Sunderland?

Sunderland take on Cheltenham Town on Tuesday, February 8 at the Jonny-Rocks Stadium

Kick-off is scheduled for 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Cheltenham Town vs Sunderland on?

The clash between Sunderland and Cheltenham won’t be shown on television and has not been selected for broadcast by Sky Sports, BT Sports or Amazon Prime.

Can I stream Cheltenham Town vs Sunderland online?

Sunderland’s clash with Cheltenham won’t be streamed via club channels in the United Kingdom.

In line with supporters’ return to stadia and EFL regulations, eligibility groups for live video streaming have changed.

Non-televised Saturday 3pm KOs and Friday/Sunday games will only be shown outside of the UK and Ireland.

Are there any other ways I can follow Cheltenham Town vs Sunderland?

BBC Radio Newcastle will provide full match commentary.

Nick Barnes and Gary Bennett will be available on the following frequencies: 95.4FM, 96FM, 103.7FM, 104.4FM and 1458AM.

The Sunderland Echo will also have full coverage on our website with Joe Nicholson and Phil Smith at the ground.

Are there any tickets available for Cheltenham Town vs Sunderland?

There are no tickets for the game between Sunderland and Cheltenham Town currently available on safc.com as the away end has sold out for the League One fixture.

Is there any team news ahead of Cheltenham Town vs Sunderland?

Luke O’Nien is also out with a shoulder injury whilst Jordan Willis and Aiden McGeady are out.

However, before his sacking, Lee Johnson has said that he is now 'very confident' that Nathan Broadhead will play again for Sunderland this season.

Broadhead suffered a serious hamstring injury at Arsenal in the Carabao Cup quarter-final in December 2021.

But it was deemed surgery was not required the Black Cats were left hopeful that his lay-off would be around three months, rather than the rest of the season.

New Sunderland signings jay Matete and Jermain Defoe could be in line to start after making their debuts off the bench against Doncaster Rovers on Saturday.

What are the odds for Cheltenham Town vs Sunderland?

Sunderland win – 11/10

Draw – 139/50

Cheltenham win – 14/5

Who is the referee for Cheltenham Town vs Sunderland?

Referee: Darren Drysdale Linesmen: Thomas Harty and Joe ClarkFourth official: Trevor Kettle

Who will take the team as Sunderland face Cheltenham Town in League One?

Mike Dodds and Michael Proctor will remain in temporary charge of Sunderland’s first-team for the clash against Cheltenham unless a swift managerial appointment is made before Tuesday.

That, however, looks unlikely at this stage.

All odds correct at the time of writing. Over 18s only. Please gamble responsibly and Be Gamble Aware. www.begambleaware.org.

