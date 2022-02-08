Cheltenham Town 2 Sunderland 1 RECAP: Story of the night as Elliot Bonds and Alfie May goals give hosts win after Alex Pritchard free-kick
Sunderland suffered their third defeat in a row as they were beaten 2-1 at Cheltenham Town
The Black Cats took a first-half lead when Alex Pritchard converted an excellent free-kick, yet the visitors couldn’t make their advantage count.
Second-half goals from Cheltenham’s Elliot Bonds and Alfie May turned the game on its head.
Sunderland right-back Trai Hume made his debut for the club, while Jay Matete and Jack Clarke were handed their first starts.
Here’s how the game played out:
LIVE: Cheltenham Town 2 (Bonds, 64) (May, 78) Sunderland 1 (Pritchard, 32)
Last updated: Tuesday, 08 February, 2022, 23:22
- Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, Batth, Doyle, Cirkin, Matete, Evans, Dajaku (Roberts, 75), Pritchard, Clarke (Defoe, 80), Stewart
- Subs: Carney, Xhemajli, Winchester, Neil, Roberts, Embleton, Defoe
- Cheltenham XI: Evans, Raglan, Pollock, Boyle, Blair, Ramsey (Sercombe, 72), Bonds, Colkett (Wright, 60), Williams (Freestone, 80), Etete, May
- Subs: Flinders, Freestone, A. Williams, Wright, Sercombe, Hutchinson, Soule
Reaction from Mike Dodds
Full-time thoughts from the Jonny-Rocks Stadium
Full-Time: Cheltenham 2 Sunderland 1
90+3’ Patterson goes up
Patterson went up for a corner but Embleton’s delivery was overhit.
Five minutes added time
88’ Roberts booked for diving
The Sunderland playmaker went down in the box but was subsequently booked for a dive.
Matete has also been booked.
86’ Defoe shot saved
That was inviting for the striker as he ran onto the ball inside the box, but his low effort was saved.
85’ Embleton comes on
80’ Jermain Defoe is ON
Lewis Freestone has also replaced Ben Williams for Cheltenham.
78’ Goal Cheltenham (May)
Just as it looked like Sunderland could take the lead when Pritchard’s header was cleared off the line, Cheltenham went up the other end and scored.
May’s shot appeared to take another deflection before shooting past Patterson.
2-1.