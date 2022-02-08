The Black Cats took a first-half lead when Alex Pritchard converted an excellent free-kick, yet the visitors couldn’t make their advantage count.

Second-half goals from Cheltenham’s Elliot Bonds and Alfie May turned the game on its head.

Sunderland right-back Trai Hume made his debut for the club, while Jay Matete and Jack Clarke were handed their first starts.

Patrick Roberts

Here’s how the game played out:

