Cheltenham Town 2 Sunderland 1 LIVE: Reaction as Elliot Bonds and Alfie May goals give hosts win after Alex Pritchard free-kick
Sunderland desperately need to get back to winning ways when they face Cheltenham Town this evening – and we’ve got all the action covered.
The Black Cats were beaten 2-1 by bottom of the table Doncaster Rovers on Saturday and are still looking for a new head coach following Lee Johnson’s departure.
Cheltenham sit 17th in the League One table ahead of kick-off and haven’t won for 12 matches in all competitions.
Sunderland’s form has also been concerning, with the Black Cats winning just one of their last six league games.
We’ll have all the build-up from the Jonny Rocks Stadium, as well as in-game analysis and post-match reaction.
LIVE: Cheltenham Town 2 (Bonds, 64) (May, 78) Sunderland 1 (Pritchard, 32)
Last updated: Tuesday, 08 February, 2022, 21:42
- Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, Batth, Doyle, Cirkin, Matete, Evans, Dajaku (Roberts, 75), Pritchard, Clarke (Defoe, 80), Stewart
- Subs: Carney, Xhemajli, Winchester, Neil, Roberts, Embleton, Defoe
- Cheltenham XI: Evans, Raglan, Pollock, Boyle, Blair, Ramsey (Sercombe, 72), Bonds, Colkett (Wright, 60), Williams (Freestone, 80), Etete, May
- Subs: Flinders, Freestone, A. Williams, Wright, Sercombe, Hutchinson, Soule
Full-time thoughts from the Jonny-Rocks Stadium
Full-Time: Cheltenham 2 Sunderland 1
90+3’ Patterson goes up
Patterson went up for a corner but Embleton’s delivery was overhit.
Five minutes added time
88’ Roberts booked for diving
The Sunderland playmaker went down in the box but was subsequently booked for a dive.
Matete has also been booked.
86’ Defoe shot saved
That was inviting for the striker as he ran onto the ball inside the box, but his low effort was saved.
85’ Embleton comes on
80’ Jermain Defoe is ON
Lewis Freestone has also replaced Ben Williams for Cheltenham.
78’ Goal Cheltenham (May)
Just as it looked like Sunderland could take the lead when Pritchard’s header was cleared off the line, Cheltenham went up the other end and scored.
May’s shot appeared to take another deflection before shooting past Patterson.
2-1.
75’ Patrick Roberts is ON
Leon Dajaku makes way for Roberts.
It’s Sunderland’s first change of the match.