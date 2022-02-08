Cheltenham Town 0 Sunderland 1 LIVE: Alex Pritchard goal gives Cats lead as Thorben Hoffmann misses out

Sunderland desperately need to get back to winning ways when they face Cheltenham Town this evening – and we’ve got all the action covered.

By Joe Nicholson
Tuesday, 8th February 2022, 8:19 pm

The Black Cats were beaten 2-1 by bottom of the table Doncaster Rovers on Saturday and are still looking for a new head coach following Lee Johnson’s departure.

Cheltenham sit 17th in the League One table ahead of kick-off and haven’t won for 12 matches in all competitions.

Sunderland’s form has also been concerning, with the Black Cats winning just one of their last six league games.

Cheltenham Town vs Sunderland.

We’ll have all the build-up from the Jonny Rocks Stadium, as well as in-game analysis and post-match reaction.

LIVE: Cheltenham Town 0 Sunderland 1 (Pritchard, 32)

Last updated: Tuesday, 08 February, 2022, 20:51

  • Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, Batth, Doyle, Cirkin, Matete, Evans, Dajaku, Pritchard, Clarke, Stewart
  • Subs: Carney, Xhemajli, Winchester, Neil, Roberts, Embleton, Defoe
  • Cheltenham XI: Evans, Raglan, Pollock, Boyle, Blair, Ramsey, Bonds, Colkett, Williams, Etete, May
  • Subs: Flinders, Freestone, A. Williams, Wright, Sercombe, Hutchinson, Soule
Tuesday, 08 February, 2022, 20:51

47’ Bright start to the second half

‘Ha’way the lads,’ chant the travelling fans.

Sunderland have started the second half brightly and Pritchards cross was headed away.

Tuesday, 08 February, 2022, 20:48

Second half under way

Tuesday, 08 February, 2022, 20:37

The goal

Tuesday, 08 February, 2022, 20:35

First-half thoughts at the Jonny-Rocks Stadium

Tuesday, 08 February, 2022, 20:34

Half-Time: Cheltenham 0 Sunderland 1

Tuesday, 08 February, 2022, 20:31

One minute added time

Tuesday, 08 February, 2022, 20:27

38’ Important block from Batth

Cheltenham broke forward there through Etete before the ball dropped to Bonds on the edge of the box.

Batth threw himself at the shot to make an important block.

Tuesday, 08 February, 2022, 20:23

34’ Almost 2-0!

Tuesday, 08 February, 2022, 20:22

32’ GOALLLL!!!!! PRITCHARD!!!

Matete did well to keep the attack alive and nudge the ball to Pritchard on the edge of the box, where the latter won a free-kick.

The execution was excellent as Pritchard curled the ball into the top corner.

1-0!

Tuesday, 08 February, 2022, 20:16

A quiet debut for Trai Hume so far

