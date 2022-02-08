Cheltenham Town 0 Sunderland 1 LIVE: Alex Pritchard goal gives Cats lead as Thorben Hoffmann misses out
Sunderland desperately need to get back to winning ways when they face Cheltenham Town this evening – and we’ve got all the action covered.
The Black Cats were beaten 2-1 by bottom of the table Doncaster Rovers on Saturday and are still looking for a new head coach following Lee Johnson’s departure.
Cheltenham sit 17th in the League One table ahead of kick-off and haven’t won for 12 matches in all competitions.
Sunderland’s form has also been concerning, with the Black Cats winning just one of their last six league games.
We’ll have all the build-up from the Jonny Rocks Stadium, as well as in-game analysis and post-match reaction.
LIVE: Cheltenham Town 0 Sunderland 1 (Pritchard, 32)
Last updated: Tuesday, 08 February, 2022, 20:51
- Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, Batth, Doyle, Cirkin, Matete, Evans, Dajaku, Pritchard, Clarke, Stewart
- Subs: Carney, Xhemajli, Winchester, Neil, Roberts, Embleton, Defoe
- Cheltenham XI: Evans, Raglan, Pollock, Boyle, Blair, Ramsey, Bonds, Colkett, Williams, Etete, May
- Subs: Flinders, Freestone, A. Williams, Wright, Sercombe, Hutchinson, Soule
47’ Bright start to the second half
‘Ha’way the lads,’ chant the travelling fans.
Sunderland have started the second half brightly and Pritchards cross was headed away.
Second half under way
First-half thoughts at the Jonny-Rocks Stadium
Half-Time: Cheltenham 0 Sunderland 1
One minute added time
38’ Important block from Batth
Cheltenham broke forward there through Etete before the ball dropped to Bonds on the edge of the box.
Batth threw himself at the shot to make an important block.
34’ Almost 2-0!
32’ GOALLLL!!!!! PRITCHARD!!!
Matete did well to keep the attack alive and nudge the ball to Pritchard on the edge of the box, where the latter won a free-kick.
The execution was excellent as Pritchard curled the ball into the top corner.
1-0!