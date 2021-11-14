Steve Bruce enjoyed his finest day as Black Cats boss when Sunderland earned an unforgettable victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

From Nedum Onuoha’s slalom run to Asamoah Gyan and Boudewijn Zenden’s dancing, Sunderland’ 3-0 win over the Blues is one that will live long in the memory.

Not many gave the Wearsiders a chance at Stamford Bridge, where Chelsea were yet to concede a goal heading into the game with Carlo Ancelotti’s men looking to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table.

But on the stroke of half time Onuoha picked up a loose clearance and dribbled through the Chelsea defence before rolling the ball beyond Petr Cech to give the Black Cats the lead.

And just seven minutes after the break they doubled their advantage when a fast flowing attack between Danny Welbeck and Jordan Henderson was capped with a calm finish from Gyan – cue the dancing.

And just as the travelling Sunderland supporters thought things couldn’t get any better, the Wearsiders capped the performance with a third goal late in the game.

The tireless Kieran Richardson pressured England fullback Ashley Cole into a mistake who put it on a plate for Welbeck to slot home and seal a truly memorable afternoon for those in red and white.

And here at The Sunderland Echo we take a look back at that game 11 years ago and see where those who started the game are at now and what has been of their careers since leaving the Stadium of Light.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.

Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor.

1. Craig Gordon - Hearts Scottish stopper Gordon arrived for a British record transfer fee for a goalkeeper when Roy Keane parted with £9m for his services from Hearts in 2007. Gordon made 95 appearances for the Black Cats across a five year spell, including this one at Stamford Bridge, before moving back to Scotland with Celtic where he spent six years. The 38-year-old rejoined Hearts last summer where he remains. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images) Photo: Alex Livesey Photo Sales

2. Phil Bardsley - Burnley Bardsley enjoyed six years on Wearside after joining from Manchester United for a fee of £2m in 2008. The fullback made 200 appearances for the Black Cats before joining Stoke City in 2017. After three years in the Potteries Bardsley joined Burnley in 2017 and is into his fifth season at Turf Moor with the Premier League side (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images) Photo: Michael Regan Photo Sales

3. Michael Turner - retired Turner spent three years on Wearside after arriving from Hull City for a fee of £4m plus add-ons in 2009. Turner was brought in to bolster Bruce's defensive ranks and hadto fend off interest from Liverpool for the deal after Turner had impressed for the Tigers. Turner left the Stadium of Light in 2012 to join Norwich City where he spent five years before loans at Fulham and Sheffield Wednesday. Turner finished his career at Southend United in 2019 (Photo by Scott Heavey/Getty Images) Photo: Scott Heavey Photo Sales

4. Titus Bramble - retired Bramble's final spell in football came at the Stadium of Light after Bruce signed the defender from Wigan Athletic in 2010 for £1m. Bramble made 51 appearances for the Black Cats in three years before being released in 2013 and into retirement. Bramble made his name with Ipswich Town where he spent five years before a £5m switch to Newcastle United in 2002 where things didn't quite go his way despite over 150 appearances. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images) Photo: Michael Regan Photo Sales