Checkatrade Trophy: Sunderland's potential semi-final opponents plus details of prize money and dates

Have your say

Sunderland are just 90 minutes away from a Wembley final - but who could be standing in their way?

Jack Ross' side confirmed their place in the last four of the Checkatrade Trophy after seeing off Manchester City U21s on Tuesday evening.

A 2-0 win at the Stadium of Light against the Citizens has continued the Black Cats' march up Wembley Way, having previously dispatched Stoke City U21s, Carlisle United and Morecambe in the group, added to by knockout wins over Notts County and Newcastle United U21s.

From a pool of three possible opponents - here's everything you need to know about Sunderland's semi-final showdown.

Who could the Black Cats face?

Ross' men, if drawn away, face a long midweek trip to either Portsmouth or Bristol Rovers after both clubs overcame the challenge of Peterborough United and Port Vale, respectively.

In terms of journey time and the calibre of the opposition, Bury, the lowest ranked side left in the competition, booked their place in the last four following a shock 5-2 win over Oxford United.

But as their previous result suggests, The Shakers are not to be taken lightly as they currently sit 2nd in the League Two table.

Like the quarter-final stage, the draw is no longer regionalised.

When will the semi-finals draw take place?

The draw for the semi-finals will take place live on Jim White's TalkSport show at 12:45pm on Friday, January 25.

To help with proceedings, pundit and comedian Bob Mills will be joined by former Arsenal player Perry Groves.

Is the semi-finals one legged or two?

The semi-final is ONE legged affair.

Here's to hoping it's a home draw for Sunderland, who are yet to lose on Wearside in League One so far.

When will the semi-finals take place?

Sunderland's last four showdown will take place on the week commencing Monday, February 25.

Ross' side could compete in back-to-back encounters with Bristol Rovers with the Black Cats travelling to the Memorial Stadium on the weekend leading up to the semi-finals.

How much prize money is on offer?

Sunderland have already pocketed £155,000 so far, and could be in line for another £50,000 payout if they can navigate their way into the final.

Should the Black Cats be selected for live TV, they will receive a windfall of £20,000.

Who are favourites to lift the Checkatrade Trophy?

Sunderland are the favourites to win at Wembley, best priced at 13/8 with Oddschecker.

That puts them ahead of Portsmouth, who are a 9/4 shot.