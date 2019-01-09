Checkatrade Trophy: Sunderland's potential quarter-final opponents plus details of prize money and dates

Sunderland have progressed to the last eight of the Checkatrade Trophy, but who could they face next?

The Black Cats successfully navigated a group containing Stoke City U21s, Carlisle United and Morecambe and have since gone on to dispatch Notts County and Newcastle United U21s in the first two knockout rounds.

And that means Jack Ross' side are now potentially just two games away from a date at Wembley, with the showcase final now a considerable step closer.

But who could be standing in their way in the next round?

Sunderland could draw any one of the seven other teams remaining in the competition as, unlike in the previous rounds, there is no regionalisation at the quarter-final stage.

That means that the Black Cats could potentially face a long midweek jaunt in what is already shaping up to be a hectic end to the season.

Seven teams have already confirmed their places in the last eight of the competition, with only Peterborough and Chelsea U21s still to do battle for a quarter-final spot.

Sunderland will be paired with one of the following teams: Manchester City U21s, Peterborough or Chelsea U21s, Portsmouth, Bristol Rovers, Oxford United, Bury or Port Vale.

The draw for the next round will be made on Sky Sports' EFL Matters show at 7pm on Thursday (January 10), while quarter-final ties will be played on the week commencing January 21.

Sunderland have already scooped £105,000 prize money from the competition, and could be in line for another £50,000 payout if they can navigate their way through the next round as well.