Checkatrade Trophy notorious for low crowds but Sunderland set for HUGE away following at Morecambe

Sunderland are on course to be backed by ANOTHER sell out away crowd for their upcoming Checkatrade Trophy game at Morecambe.

The Black Cats-faithful has backed Jack Ross' side to the full on the road this season, selling out each of their six away games so far.

Trips to Luton Town, Gillingham, AFC Wimbledon, Burton Albion, Coventry City and Bradford City have been followed by a full capacity of red and white shirt - however their latest sell out is just as impressive for many reasons.

Not only is there a large amount of scepticism surrounding the Checkatrade Trophy - resulting in traditional low crowds - Ross' are pretty much guaranteed to progress into the knockout rounds after a penalty shootout win over Stoke City U23s and a 3-1 win over Carlisle United.

The game at the Globe Arena on Tuesday, November 13 will signal the Black Cats first-ever away day in the competition - and it is no surprise to see fans battle through the midweek journey.

Sunderland quickly sold out their initial allocation of 566 unreserved seats, and the club has now been forwarded a further 1,200 tickets, designated in the Bay Radio Terrace - which is standing only.

Additional tickets will go on sale at 1pm on Thursday, October 18 and can be purchased online at safc.com or when ringing the box office on 03719111973.