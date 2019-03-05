Checkatrade Trophy: How much Sunderland could win, date details plus penalty rules ahead of Bristol Rovers clash

Have your say

Sunderland are in touching distance of a Wembley cup final - but what should fans expect from tonight's Checkatrade Trophy clash with Bristol Rovers?

We take a closer look at the competition's rules and regulations ahead of tonight's semi-final clash at the Memorial Stadium, as well as the potential rewards for the Black Cats.

What happens if the game finishes in a draw?

The semi-final will be played as a one-off game which will be decided on the night.

If the two sides are level after 90 minutes, the game will go straight to penalties with no extra-time.

Should Sunderland reach the final, extra-time will be played if the game finishes in a draw, while an extra substitute will also be made avalable.

When is the final and who will Sunderland face?

If Sunderland get past Rovers tonight, they will meet League One promotion rivals Portsmouth at Wembley.

Pompey beat Bury last week to reach the final, which will take place on Sunday, March 31 (2:30pm kick-off).

Kenny Jackett's side have been handed 38,000 tickets for the clash, meaning the Black Cats should receive a similar allocation should they beat Rovers.

How much prize money will Sunderland earn?

Sunderland have already pocketed £155,000 for reaching the last four and will receive an additional £50,000 if they reach the final

If the Black Cats lift the trophy at the end of the month they will pocket a further £100,000 - not including TV money.

Who are the favourites to lift the trophy?

After already securing their place in the final, Portsmouth are the favourites to win the final with a price of 5/6 with Oddschecker.

Sunderland have been priced at 7/4 while Rovers are the outsiders at 7/2.