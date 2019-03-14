Checkatrade Trophy final between Sunderland and Portsmouth to be shown live at the Stadium of Light

Sunderland's clash with Portsmouth in the Chekatrade Trophy final later this month will be shown live at the Stadium of Light.

The game at Wembley will take place on Sunday, March 31 and the Black Cats have already sold out their full allocation for the fixture.

Just shy of 40,000 Sunderland supporters will be present at the national stadium, but those who don't have a ticket will be able to watch the game closer to home.

A special cup final event, featuring a live screening of the match, will take place at the Stadium of Light on the day of the final.

The game will be shown in Quinn’s Sports Bar, the Business Lounge and the Magic Moments Bar, with tickets available for £10 per person, including a meal and a bottle of beer.

Places are limited so the club have advised booking in advance.

You can find more details by visiting the club's website.