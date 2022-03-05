Charlton 0 Sunderland 0: Nathan Broadhead returns as Alex Neil's side search for back-to-back wins
Sunderland will be hoping to make it back-to-back wins when they face Charlton at The Valley today – and we’ve got all the action covered.
Alex Neil recorded his first victory as Black Cats boss last weekend as his side beat Wigan 3-0 at the DW Stadium.
Sunderland will need to build on that result, though, with some teams around them holding the advantage of having games in hand.
Charlton beat Sunderland 1-0 back in October but have lost their last five games.
We’ll have all the build-up ahead of the match, as well as in-game analysis and post-match reaction:
LIVE: Charlton 0 Sunderland 0
Last updated: Saturday, 05 March, 2022, 16:08
- Sunderland XI: Patterson, Winchester, Wright, Xhemajli, Cirkin, Evans, Matete, Gooch, Pritchard, Broadhead, Stewart
- Subs: Hoffmann, Doyle, Hume, Neil, Embleton, Clarke, Roberts
- Charlton XI: MacGillivray, Lavelle, Pearce, Gunter, Jaiyesimi, Fraser, Dobson, Lee, Purrington, Burstow, Stockley
- Subs: Harness, Famewo, John, Matthews, Morgan, Gilbey, Leko
Second half under way
Thoughts from The Valley
Half-Time: Charlton 0 Sunderland 0
Two minutes added time
44’ Chances for Charlton
Sunderland were almost caught out there as a hopeful ball forward from Lavelle almost released Burstow before Winchester stepped across the striker to make a tackle.
Moments later Stockley headed a chance just wide for the hosts.
40’ YELLOW CARD
Elliot Lee goes into the book after a foul on Gooch when the Sunderland man was breaking forward from his own half.
It followed a rare Charlton attack when Purrington beat Gooch at the byline before Winchester stepped across to make an important tackle.
The gaffer
33’ Tipped over
It’s been all Sunderland in this first half, yet it remains goalless.
Broadhead won a free-kick in a dangerous position after a foul by Dobson, before Pritchard’s effort was tipped over by MacGillivray.
The Charlton keeper then collected the ball from the following corner.
29’ Getting closer
27’ Stewart down
Another stoppage in play as Stewart receives treatment.
He’ll be able to continue.