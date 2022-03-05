Charlton 0 Sunderland 0: Nathan Broadhead returns as Alex Neil's side search for back-to-back wins

Sunderland will be hoping to make it back-to-back wins when they face Charlton at The Valley today – and we’ve got all the action covered.

By Joe Nicholson
Saturday, 5th March 2022, 3:07 pm

Alex Neil recorded his first victory as Black Cats boss last weekend as his side beat Wigan 3-0 at the DW Stadium.

Sunderland will need to build on that result, though, with some teams around them holding the advantage of having games in hand.

Charlton beat Sunderland 1-0 back in October but have lost their last five games.

Charlton vs Sunderland live blog.

We’ll have all the build-up ahead of the match, as well as in-game analysis and post-match reaction:

LIVE: Charlton 0 Sunderland 0

Last updated: Saturday, 05 March, 2022, 16:08

  • Sunderland XI: Patterson, Winchester, Wright, Xhemajli, Cirkin, Evans, Matete, Gooch, Pritchard, Broadhead, Stewart
  • Subs: Hoffmann, Doyle, Hume, Neil, Embleton, Clarke, Roberts
  • Charlton XI: MacGillivray, Lavelle, Pearce, Gunter, Jaiyesimi, Fraser, Dobson, Lee, Purrington, Burstow, Stockley
  • Subs: Harness, Famewo, John, Matthews, Morgan, Gilbey, Leko
Saturday, 05 March, 2022, 16:08

Second half under way

Saturday, 05 March, 2022, 15:55

Thoughts from The Valley

Saturday, 05 March, 2022, 15:51

Half-Time: Charlton 0 Sunderland 0

Saturday, 05 March, 2022, 15:50

Two minutes added time

Saturday, 05 March, 2022, 15:49

44’ Chances for Charlton

Sunderland were almost caught out there as a hopeful ball forward from Lavelle almost released Burstow before Winchester stepped across the striker to make a tackle.

Moments later Stockley headed a chance just wide for the hosts.

Saturday, 05 March, 2022, 15:44

40’ YELLOW CARD

Elliot Lee goes into the book after a foul on Gooch when the Sunderland man was breaking forward from his own half.

It followed a rare Charlton attack when Purrington beat Gooch at the byline before Winchester stepped across to make an important tackle.

Saturday, 05 March, 2022, 15:41

The gaffer

Saturday, 05 March, 2022, 15:39

33’ Tipped over

It’s been all Sunderland in this first half, yet it remains goalless.

Broadhead won a free-kick in a dangerous position after a foul by Dobson, before Pritchard’s effort was tipped over by MacGillivray.

The Charlton keeper then collected the ball from the following corner.

Saturday, 05 March, 2022, 15:34

29’ Getting closer

Saturday, 05 March, 2022, 15:34

27’ Stewart down

Another stoppage in play as Stewart receives treatment.

He’ll be able to continue.

