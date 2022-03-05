Charlton beat Sunderland 1-0 back in October during Johnnie Jackson’s first game as caretaker boss, before he was appointed permanently.

But despite Jackson’s impressive start, Charlton have dropped to 16th in the table following five straight defeats.

To find out more, we caught up with BBC London reporter Louis Mendez to get the inside track.

Here’s what he said about Charlton’s style of play under Jackson: “He plays a 3-5-2 which we saw immediately when we came up to Sunderland and it worked really well for those first nine games or so. We also won three in a row towards the end of January.

“That’s the system he likes and that relies heavily on the wing-backs, but a lot of people feel we perhaps don’t have the right players to play wing-back at the moment which is probably fair.

“It also relies on the midfield pushing forward and over the last few weeks I feel they have been pretty disappointing in that.