Pressure has increased on the Black Cats in recent weeks after heavy defeats against Rotherham and Sheffield Wednesday, as well as an FA Cup loss against League Two side Mansfield.

Lee Johnson’s side were booed off the pitch against The Stags and will need a response when they return to league action against Ipswich on November 20.

The Black Cats will face Bradford City in the Papa John’s Trophy on Tuesday as the Wearsiders look to bounce back.

Here, though, we take a look at the latest stories surrounding Sunderland and their League One rivals that you may have missed:

Jayden Stockley talks Lee Johnson claims

Jayden Stockley's second-half goal proved the difference between the two teams when they plated last month.

However, Johnson claimed the Charlton striker should have seen red for a headbutt on Tom Flanagan in the first half.

Referee Darren Drysdale failed to see anything wrong when Stockley clashed with Flanagan.

Johnson, though, was adamant the Charlton forward head-butted the Sunderland centre-half.

As a result, the head coach called on the FA to investigate the incident, and expected Stockley to be on the receiving end of a lengthy ban, which didn’t come.

Responding to Johnson, Stockley told London News Online: “I just think that sometimes comments like that can be used to cover up a result,” said Stockley when asked for his thoughts on the comments from Johnson.

“I don’t think it’s right that it gets put out there in the media. Other refs can be influenced. There was a game just after that, Rotherham the other night. When things like that get bandied around, other refs can have a preconceived idea of what sort of player I am.

“I think it should be monitored what gets put out there, especially as players you can’t say too much. I think there should be a bit of respect when words like that get bandied about.”

At the time Johnson explained: “It's an absolute stonewall red card, and he's then gone on to score the goal so that's part of the decision making. There's eight sets of eyes who should be able to see that but for whatever reason, they haven't.

“I felt that there was a penalty for us in terms of their centre-half making a brilliant save. It's outside the line of the body. Is it a bit close to the body? That might be a mitigating factor but not when you speak to the referee and he says the arm is behind his body.

“Was it a foul (on Flanagan for the goal)? I don't know, there's two hands on him. It would have maybe been a bit soft, considering the level of contact he'd allowed through the game.

“It was like a judo game at times and he's set himself a precedent by allowing that. And then I felt Lynden Gooch was in on goal and he allowed contact which could have been a red card.”

