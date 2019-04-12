Charlton skipper warns Sunderland as Portsmouth and Barnsley handed 'positive' boosts: League One promotion race preview
The League One promotion race is hotting up - and this weekend could have a big impact on who ultimately seals a spot in the top two.
While Sunderland host Coventry City, their rivals from around the third tier will be keen to bolster their own hopes of a place in the Championship next season. Scroll down and click through the pages as we take a look at some of the key fixtures from the League One promotion race this weekend:
1. Game of the weekend: Charlton Athletic v Luton Town
There's no debate in this one - both teams are still well in with a shout of promotion and Luton could take a big step towards the title with victory. It could be an intriguing afternoon at the Valley.
Sunderland - who moved up to second in midweek - can stamp their authority on the promotion race with a win over Coventry. The Sky Blues still hold play-off hopes of their own, but will need three points.