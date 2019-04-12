Charlton skipper warns Sunderland as Portsmouth and Barnsley handed 'positive' boosts: League One promotion race preview

The League One promotion race is hotting up - and this weekend could have a big impact on who ultimately seals a spot in the top two.

While Sunderland host Coventry City, their rivals from around the third tier will be keen to bolster their own hopes of a place in the Championship next season. Scroll down and click through the pages as we take a look at some of the key fixtures from the League One promotion race this weekend:

1. Game of the weekend: Charlton Athletic v Luton Town There's no debate in this one - both teams are still well in with a shout of promotion and Luton could take a big step towards the title with victory. It could be an intriguing afternoon at the Valley.

2. Charlton's skipper has a warning for Sunderland The Addicks currently sit fourth in League One - but captain Jason Pearce has warned Sunderland that his side are still eyeing automatic promotion and are determined to achieve it.

3. The Hatters could extend their stunning unbeaten run It's no surprise that Luton are sitting comfortably at the top of League One, given they are currently in the midst of a 28-game unbeaten run. Will they be able to continue that this weekend?

4. An intriguing clash awaits on Wearside Sunderland - who moved up to second in midweek - can stamp their authority on the promotion race with a win over Coventry. The Sky Blues still hold play-off hopes of their own, but will need three points.

