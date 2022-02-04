The 39-year-old frontman became a free agent after leaving Rangers at the start of January and had multiple offers to continue playing.

When asked about the possibility of signing free agents now the window has shut, Jackson said there have been discussions with owner Thomas Sandgaard and referred to Defoe.

Jackson told South London Press: “If something of interest came up then Thomas would be open to it, but I don’t think there is a lot out there. Jermain was the obvious one and he has gone to Sunderland.

Charlton boss Johnnie Jackson.

“We had a look around but a few that we had in mind or loanees did go to clubs. Jermain was the only out of contract one than I can think of, unless there was someone that popped up on the last day and got paid up. There aren’t any really on the radar at the moment.

“Jermain was definitely of interest because he is someone I know well and played with. He’s a top player, isn’t he? You have to take an interest but the vibes were always that he had that connection with Sunderland before and was going to go down that road. We never explored it too heavily.”

Ipswich boss on Matete interest

Another player who joined Sunderland on deadline day was midfielder Jay Matete, after completing a permanent move from Fleetwood for a six-figure sum.

Ipswich were also credited with interest in the 20-year-old, yet Town boss Kieran McKenna says no offer was made, following the loan signing of Tyreeq Bakinson from Bristol City.

When asked about Matete, McKenna said: “He’s a player that we are aware of and that we have spoken about. I know that he played against Ipswich earlier in the season as well, so he is a player that we were aware of.

“The same situation with all players. There are funds and backing there from the club to make moves if we think that is the right thing for the club going forward.

“At this time, we thought we had good cover and good options in those positions.”

