Charlton Athletic v Sunderland AFC LIVE: Action, reaction from The Valley plus Josh Maja and transfer latest Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Sunderland AFC face promotion rivals Charlton Athletic at The Valley this afternoon - and Josh Maja is in the squad. Click refresh and scroll down for the latest from The Valley. Sunderland striker Josh Maja. Didier Ndong makes shocking Sunderland confessions in revealing interview