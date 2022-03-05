Charlton 0 Sunderland 0: Reaction as Cats are held to a draw at The Valley as Nathan Broadhead returns
Sunderland will be hoping to make it back-to-back wins when they face Charlton at The Valley today – and we’ve got all the action covered.
Alex Neil recorded his first victory as Black Cats boss last weekend as his side beat Wigan 3-0 at the DW Stadium.
Sunderland will need to build on that result, though, with some teams around them holding the advantage of having games in hand.
Charlton beat Sunderland 1-0 back in October but have lost their last five games.
We’ll have all the build-up ahead of the match, as well as in-game analysis and post-match reaction:
A message from the Football Clubs Editor
Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year .
This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.
Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor
LIVE: Charlton 0 Sunderland 0
Last updated: Saturday, 05 March, 2022, 17:01
- Sunderland XI: Patterson, Winchester, Wright, Xhemajli, Cirkin, Evans, Matete, Gooch (Roberts, 81), Pritchard (Embleton, 75), Broadhead (Clarke, 70), Stewart
- Subs: Hoffmann, Doyle, Hume, Neil, Embleton, Clarke, Roberts
- Charlton XI: MacGillivray, Lavelle, Pearce, Gunter, Jaiyesimi, Fraser (Gilbey, 66), Dobson, Lee, Purrington, Burstow (Leko, 73), Stockley
- Subs: Harness, Famewo, John, Matthews, Morgan, Gilbey, Leko
Thoughts from The Valley
Full-Time: Charlton 0 Sunderland 0
90+4’ Massive chance!
Charlton should have won it!
Lee’s free-kick is drilled back across goal by Stockley and Lavelle was inches away from converting the chance.
90+4’ YELLOW CARD
Wright is booked for a foul on Stockley.
90+2’ Just over
A chance at the other end as Lavelle heads Lee’s free-kick over the bar.
Five minutes added time
90’ Another effort saved
Still Sunderland can’t make a breakthrough.
This time Clarke set up Embleton but the latter’s low shot was saved by the foot of MacGillivray.
87’ Wright heads over
84’ YELLOW CARD
Cirkin has been booked for pulling back Jaiyesimi as the Charlton man looked to beak forward from his own half.
There are still more chances in this game.