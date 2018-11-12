Charlie Wyke reveals injury update for Sunderland fans after seeing knee specialist

Have your say

Sunderland striker Charlie Wyke says he will be back in action soon after getting the all-clear from the specialist.

The summer signing from Bradford has been sidelined since September after suffering a knee ligament injury against Burton Albion.

There had been fears the 26-year-old could be out until Christmas, but the striker gave a more positive update on social media site Instagram.

He said: "All clear off the specialist, not long to go now!"

Wyke's return will be a huge boost for Sunderland manager Jack Ross, who has also seen forward Duncan Watmore step up his recovery from more than a year on the sidelines after his cruciate knee injury.

Watmore played 25 minutes in a behind-closed-doors training game at the Academy of Light last week.

Ross is still looking at adding another frontman to his squad when the January transfer window opens.