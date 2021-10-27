Here is all the latest gossip that has emerged today from the Stadium of Light and beyond:

QPR star discusses offside call

Charlie Austin was denied what would have been the winning goal for QPR against Sunderland last night.

Charlie Austin has labelled the decision to rule-out his goal for QPR against Sunderland as 'appalling' (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Speaking on talkSport this morning, Austin called the decision ‘appalling’ and that it would have ‘serious consequences’ for his club:

“When I headed it in I had a split look at the linesman and he hasn’t put his flag up straight away, waited four or five seconds and wasn’t until I was celebrating he put his flag up.

“It was an appalling decision, you could hear the frustration in the manager’s voice after.” Austin told talkSport.

“I can’t repeat what I said to the lino. You know what they’re like they just said ‘it was offside’.

“It was human error, but has some serious consequences for the football club.”

Sunderland will find out their opponents for the Carabao Cup quarter final tonight.

Bolton want to extend star’s loan

Bolton Wanderers have already started to put their January plans in action and have reportedly approached Hamburg in a bid to extend Xavier Amaechi’s loan.

The 20-year-old joined Bolton in the summer but injury problems have hampered his time at the University of Bolton Stadium and Amaechi is yet to make a competitive senior start for the club.

Speaking about Amaechi’s recovery, boss Ian Evatt said: “His attitude and application to his rehab has been first class. He’s very fit. Now it’s just about building it up, building up his sharpness.”

If an extension to Amaechi’s loan at Bolton is not agreed, then he will return to Hamburg once the January transfer window opens.

Lincoln to swoop for Championship striker

Swansea City’s Morgan Whiitaker will join Lincoln City in January, according to The 72.

Whittaker was poised to join Michael Appleton’s side in summer, however, the deal was pulled.

The former Derby County youngster is yet to notch in the league so far this campaign for the Swans, however, he grabbed himself a hat-trick in their 4-1 win against Plymouth Argyle in the Carabao Cup.

