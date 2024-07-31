Championship free agents still without a club - including Sheffield United, Sheffield Wednesday, Sunderland and West Bromwich Albion men

By Mark Carruthers
Published 1st Aug 2024, 20:00 BST

There are some intriguing options available on the free agent market if Sunderland want to boost their midfield ranks.

Sunderland have already taken full advantage of the free agent market this summer after landing their first three signings without paying out a penny in transfer fees.

The Black Cats kicked off their summer recruitment with the addition of Coventry City goalkeeper Simon Moore and Preston North End midfielder Alan Browne either side of the appointment of new head coach Regis Le Bris. Former Leeds United winger Ian Poveda also put pen-to-paper on a free transfer move to the Stadium of Light last week after his loan spell with Sheffield Wednesday came to an end in May.

There is still an acceptance further new faces will have to arrive at Sunderland if they are to improve on an underwhelming season last time out and there are plenty of midfield options available on the free transfer market should Le Bris look to provide competition for the likes of Dan Neil, summer signing Browne and highly-rated youngster Chris Rigg.

Last club: QPR

1. Andre Dozzell

Last club: QPR | Getty Images

Last club: Sheffield United

2. Oliver Norwood

Last club: Sheffield United | Getty Images

Last club: Preston North End

3. Josh Onomah

Last club: Preston North End | Getty Images

Last club: Bristol City

4. Matty James

Last club: Bristol City | AFP via Getty Images

