Preston could be priced out of striker deal

During the summer several Championship clubs were interested in a loan deal for Aston Villa striker Cameron Archer, yet the 20-year-old remained at Villa Park.

Cameron Archer playing for Aston Villa in pre-season. (Photo by Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images)

Sunderland, Middlesbrough and West Brom were among the clubs which were linked with the forward, while Preston were also said to be interested in re-signing Archer following a loan spell at Deepdale last season.

It’s now being reported that Archer is hoping for a loan move in January, yet according to Lancs Live Preston could be priced out of a move after Archer's new contract brought with it a significant wage increase.

The report goes on to say North End were prepared to match wage offers from any other Championship clubs for Archer in the summer, but that was before the striker signed a new deal.

Sheffield United don’t want to lose Reda Khadra

Another player who Sunderland were said to be interested in during the summer was Brighton forward Reda Khadra.

The 21-year-old instead signed for Championship rivals Sheffield United, but has made just four starts since the move to Bramall Lane.

That has raised the question if Khadra could be recalled by Brighton in January, yet according to our sister title the Sheffield Star, ‘United are hardly in a position where they can afford to lose more players’ with potential incomings looking unlikely.

When asked if Khadra still had a part to play when the Championship season resumes, Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom told SUTV: “Yeah, definitely.

"He knows his role, he’s got to understand it. You saw at Cardiff, he’s chomping at the bit to get on and when he comes on, he sprints first thing. He’s chasing for the team and that’s what we want.”