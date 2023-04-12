Championship boss set to be sacked with replacement reportedly contacted

Football Insider have stated that Watford want to make “wholesale changes” ahead of next season and that Wilder will lose his job at Vicarage Road after just over a month in the job.

The 55-year-old took the Warford job on March 7 2023 after stints at Middlesbrough and Sheffield United, whom he took to promotion to the Premier League, in recent years.

Football Insider also claim that Watford have made contact with Italian manager Francesco Farioli as they seek replacements to replace Wilder with The Hornets 12th in the Championship following relegation from the Premier League last season.

Chris Wilder.