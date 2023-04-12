News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
14 hours ago Costa Coffee launches £1 sweet treat deal this week - how to claim
1 minute ago Coin made for first King of England sells at auction
6 minutes ago Dame Deborah James’s cancer journey captured in new documentary
1 hour ago Tory ministers in uproar after major king’s coronation rule change
1 hour ago Mother turns son over to police after teen stabbed to death
2 hours ago Traffic police to roll out new cunning way to catch reckless motorists

Championship boss set to be sacked with replacement reportedly contacted

Watford are set to part company with Chris Wilder – according to reports.

By James Copley
Published 12th Apr 2023, 08:54 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 08:56 BST

Football Insider have stated that Watford want to make “wholesale changes” ahead of next season and that Wilder will lose his job at Vicarage Road after just over a month in the job.

The 55-year-old took the Warford job on March 7 2023 after stints at Middlesbrough and Sheffield United, whom he took to promotion to the Premier League, in recent years.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Football Insider also claim that Watford have made contact with Italian manager Francesco Farioli as they seek replacements to replace Wilder with The Hornets 12th in the Championship following relegation from the Premier League last season.

Chris Wilder.Chris Wilder.
Chris Wilder.
Most Popular

Warford are six points adrift of the final promotion place with just five matches of their Championship campaign to play. Sunderland are four points away from the play-offs currently and are set to play Watford at the Stadium of Light on April 29.

Related topics:Chris WilderWatfordPremier LeagueSheffield UnitedMiddlesbrough