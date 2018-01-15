Celtic may move for Jack Rodwell as Sunderland man weighs up potential destinations

Jack Rodwell's decision to quit Sunderland would open up a number of potential destinations for the former England man.

Hampered by injury during his career at the Stadium of Light, Rodwell appears to have decided to end his unhappy spell on Wearside by asking the club for a move.

Jack Rodwell

It is a move that appears to suit both parties, with Sunderland happy to get a player earning £70,000 a week while sitting on the sidelines off their books, while Rodwell will be hoping a fresh start somewhere else could reignite his career.

But where could the 26-year-old end up? We look at four potential destinations.

Celtic

The Glasgow giants are believed to have been monitoring Rodwell's situation for a while now and were understood to be weighing up a loan move for the midfielder in the summer. If Brendan Rodgers is still interested, Celtic would be able to offer Rodwell a decent salary and also European football, with the Scottish giants still in the Europa League.

America

The MLS is often seen as somewhere that European players go to wind down their careers, so at just 26, it may seem an odd place for Rodwell to go. However, his body appears unable to cope with the rigours of English football and he could lie up one final lucrative pay day with a move across the Atlantic.

Australia

A left-field option but Rodwell has links with the country and is understood to have considered moving there once his playing career is over. The strict salary cap in the A-League would mean he would get nowhere near the money he could earn elsewhere, but there are allowances for 'marquee players' that boost players' wages, such as Tim Cahill who earned around $4million in his first season. Plus, there is always the lifestyle choice of playing Down Under.

One last Premier League chance?

There is always a manager who thinks he can revive a faltering career and it may be that one of the struggling Premier League sides take a punt on the midfielder until the end of the season. Rodwell's options may be limited but relegation-battlers Swansea or West Brom could be tempted to move for him.